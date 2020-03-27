Raymond James & Associates Acquires 45,498 Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 158.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,498 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Wright Medical Group worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMGI. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at $123,460,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth $80,292,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 6,034.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,215,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,866 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 3rd quarter worth $19,234,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth $23,396,000.

In other Wright Medical Group news, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $465,354.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $310,610.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

WMGI traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. 254,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,198. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Wright Medical Group NV has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $32.83.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

