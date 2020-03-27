Raymond James & Associates Acquires 9,347 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,133,000 after buying an additional 88,654 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 27,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KSS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KSS traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,216,166. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.704 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.78%. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.02%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

