Raymond James & Associates Buys 17,530 Shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Vector Group worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGR. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VGR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of VGR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.44. 116,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,366. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. Vector Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.60 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,013,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares in the company, valued at $32,121,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,250. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

