Raymond James & Associates Buys 31,378 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 109.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,378 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.30% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 399,120 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth $4,217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 86,963 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth $2,036,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth $1,945,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.26. 72,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,165. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $460.91 million, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 710 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $25,609.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,527.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 6,265 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $226,229.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,099.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,295. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMAT. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

