Raymond James & Associates Buys 5,070 Shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 168.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,355,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,707,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,354,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madison Square Garden stock traded up $3.54 on Friday, hitting $237.83. The stock had a trading volume of 19,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,295. Madison Square Garden Co has a twelve month low of $182.47 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.93 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total transaction of $31,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total value of $1,620,319.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $3,892,745 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden from $363.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.83.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

