Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEP traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,813. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.55. Icahn Enterprises LP has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.16). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises LP will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.78%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -152.96%.

IEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

