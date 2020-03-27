Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,667. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.45. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4419 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

