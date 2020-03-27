Raymond James & Associates Has $2.11 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 192,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

In related news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KIM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 464,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,704,070. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

