Raymond James & Associates Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,158 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. 3,473,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,993. CNH Industrial NV has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.24.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

