Raymond James & Associates Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.21% of Lindsay worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 139,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth about $1,250,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $491,206.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE LNN traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,975. The stock has a market cap of $937.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $111.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.05.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.52%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

