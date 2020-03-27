Raymond James & Associates Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

ETV traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $12.34. 317,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,151. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $179,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,286,037.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

