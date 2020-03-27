Raymond James & Associates Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,289 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% during the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Zscaler from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,068,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $80,996.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,592.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,607 shares of company stock worth $14,235,717 over the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.87. 2,373,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Zscaler Inc has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $101.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.