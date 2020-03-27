Raymond James & Associates Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,050 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,664,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,817,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,289,000 after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,810,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.19. 4,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,059. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $64.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

