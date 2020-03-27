Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,639,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,557. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $81.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

