Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,807 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.17% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CORT. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,718,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after buying an additional 629,038 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after buying an additional 500,721 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,064,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 247,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 198,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CORT shares. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. 463,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,828. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.85 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

