Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $25.75. 524,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,914,024. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

