Raymond James & Associates Purchases 16,166 Shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of SINA worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in SINA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,908,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in SINA by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 733,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,271,000 after buying an additional 89,918 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in SINA by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 721,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after buying an additional 133,922 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SINA in the 4th quarter valued at $17,171,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in SINA by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after buying an additional 17,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

SINA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SINA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

SINA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 60,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,669. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34. SINA Corp has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $66.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.43. SINA had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SINA Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

SINA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 15.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

