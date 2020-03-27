Raymond James & Associates Purchases 16,390 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 857,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,959,000 after acquiring an additional 102,540 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 822,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 86,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,991,000 after purchasing an additional 51,519 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 45,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 39,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 64,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,486. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

PPBI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

