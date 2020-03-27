Raymond James & Associates Purchases 2,054 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.47% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,857.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.37. 344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,717. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

