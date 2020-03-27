Raymond James & Associates Purchases 25,382 Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 733.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Inphi worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inphi in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Inphi by 2,803.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Inphi in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

IPHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

In related news, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $3,481,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,973.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $886,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,344,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $6,038,052 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.19. 627,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Inphi Co. has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

