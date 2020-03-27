Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,294 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.92% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLMD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $77.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $9.37.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.19.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

