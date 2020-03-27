Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,552 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vale were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Vale by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 15,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vale by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vale by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. 14,765,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,876,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. Vale SA has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

