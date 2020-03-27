Raymond James & Associates Sells 117,839 Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,839 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.88% of Oaktree Strategic Income worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCSI. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,646,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 643,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 146,748 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 94,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the period. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCSI. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 14,345 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,580.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mathew Pendo acquired 4,000 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $30,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at $131,272.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 29,845 shares of company stock worth $219,105 and sold 26,025 shares worth $217,383. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

OCSI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. 17,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,984. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 52.65%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s payout ratio is 86.11%.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

