Raymond James & Associates Sells 17,103 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,103 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 168,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,700,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,316,000 after buying an additional 80,138 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.98. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $87.97 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

