Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,405 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 94,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,181.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 149,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,673. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $74.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.87.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.