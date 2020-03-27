Raymond James & Associates Sells 650,343 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650,343 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 27,411,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,365 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth $9,420,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 200.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 741,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5,240.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 593,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. 1,518,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,018,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of -305,740.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.96.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

