Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,809 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,781 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,354,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,587,000 after acquiring an additional 584,259 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,668,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,154,000 after acquiring an additional 229,978 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,608,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,088,000 after acquiring an additional 178,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,540,000 after acquiring an additional 156,930 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIV traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.28. 1,183,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,676. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

In related news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,284 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

