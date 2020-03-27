Raymond James & Associates Takes $2.31 Million Position in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,068.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $10,122,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,127,441 shares of company stock valued at $45,417,973.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Datadog stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,877. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $50.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

