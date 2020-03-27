Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.02% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 7,321.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000.

NYSEARCA EWN traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.12. 4,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,344. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

