Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.52.

Cyberark Software stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.51. 18,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,837. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.24. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.22 and its 200-day moving average is $113.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

