Raymond James Boosts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$14.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 73.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.58.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded down C$1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.47. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$5.52 and a one year high of C$13.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.55.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.