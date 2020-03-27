Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Questor Technology in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. AltaCorp Capital cut Questor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Questor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$6.25 price target on Questor Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

CVE:QST traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,600. Questor Technology has a 52-week low of C$1.18 and a 52-week high of C$5.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 million and a P/E ratio of 6.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.41.

In other Questor Technology news, Senior Officer John Sutherland sold 40,000 shares of Questor Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at C$346,750. Also, Director Danny Zivkusic sold 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.09, for a total transaction of C$147,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$509,000. Insiders sold a total of 186,636 shares of company stock worth $935,781 over the last ninety days.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.