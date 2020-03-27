Raymond James Downgrades MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) to Market Perform

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$35.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$62.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 65.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MTY. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

MTY Food Group stock traded down C$2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$21.11. 260,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,629. The firm has a market cap of $494.65 million and a P/E ratio of 6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.62. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$68.66.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$188.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.3701007 earnings per share for the current year.

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

