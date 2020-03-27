Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,132,200 shares, a growth of 83.6% from the February 27th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.29.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,876,624.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. FMR LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,500,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Raymond James by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 640,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after purchasing an additional 360,836 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,406,000 after purchasing an additional 163,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,115,000 after purchasing an additional 137,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.