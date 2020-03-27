Raymond James Trims Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Target Price to C$8.75

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 94.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$9.00 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Shares of BLN stock traded down C$0.30 on Friday, reaching C$4.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,449. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $282.23 million and a PE ratio of -21.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.18. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of C$3.53 and a 12 month high of C$7.40.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$10.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.