Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Rayonier's analysis:

RYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

RYN opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $33.10.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers bought 1,500 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $36,060.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at $313,409.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,700 shares of company stock worth $63,490. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

