Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.72% from the company’s previous close.

RYN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rayonier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

RYN traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. 630,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,409.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,490 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

