Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) CAO Sells $191,724.06 in Stock

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RTN stock traded down $13.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.02. 3,550,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,565. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $233.48.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra lifted their price target on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.