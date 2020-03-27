RChain Price Tops $0.0126 (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. One RChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and AirSwap. RChain has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $2,005.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RChain has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RChain Token Profile

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, AirSwap, Bitinka, BitMart, Bilaxy, OOOBTC, ChaoEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

