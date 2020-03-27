Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 859,600 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the February 27th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Re/Max stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.15. 153,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. Re/Max has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.26 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 54.71%. Analysts anticipate that Re/Max will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Re/Max’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

In related news, COO Serene M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Re/Max by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Re/Max by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Re/Max in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Re/Max in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Re/Max in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

