Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,500 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $10,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Friday, March 20th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $8,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $10,975.00.

On Monday, March 16th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $13,950.00.

On Friday, March 13th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $14,275.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $14,750.00.

On Monday, March 9th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $16,200.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $20,250.00.

On Friday, February 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $22,700.00.

On Monday, February 24th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $23,625.00.

Shares of Reading International stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.00. 169,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,728. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.31). Reading International had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $68.88 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Reading International by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Reading International by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Reading International by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reading International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Reading International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reading International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.