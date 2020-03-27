Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Endologix (ELGX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Endologix (NASDAQ: ELGX):

3/24/2020 – Endologix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets products for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. A leader in the emerging field of vascular brachytherapy, Endologix, has developed a unique method for the delivery of radiation to prevent restenosis following the interventional treatment of atherosclerosis. “

3/23/2020 – Endologix had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $3.00 to $2.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Endologix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets products for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. A leader in the emerging field of vascular brachytherapy, Endologix, has developed a unique method for the delivery of radiation to prevent restenosis following the interventional treatment of atherosclerosis. “

3/10/2020 – Endologix was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – Endologix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Endologix was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/20/2020 – Endologix had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $7.00 to $3.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Endologix had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to .

2/17/2020 – Endologix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets products for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. A leader in the emerging field of vascular brachytherapy, Endologix, has developed a unique method for the delivery of radiation to prevent restenosis following the interventional treatment of atherosclerosis. “

2/10/2020 – Endologix was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Endologix was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/3/2020 – Endologix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets products for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. A leader in the emerging field of vascular brachytherapy, Endologix, has developed a unique method for the delivery of radiation to prevent restenosis following the interventional treatment of atherosclerosis. “

Shares of NASDAQ ELGX opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. Endologix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.28. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 65.61% and a negative net margin of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.80 million. Analysts forecast that Endologix, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Endologix by 315.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 77,388 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Endologix during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endologix during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Endologix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,366,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endologix during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

