Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN)

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE: APR.UN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/26/2020 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.35 to C$10.15.

3/25/2020 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR was given a new C$9.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$9.00.

3/25/2020 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$11.75.

3/18/2020 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.25 to C$13.00.

1/27/2020 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:APR.UN traded up C$0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,437. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $272.17 million and a PE ratio of 43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.09. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$6.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.89.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

