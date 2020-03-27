Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ: CMTL):

3/26/2020 – Comtech Telecomm. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

3/25/2020 – Comtech Telecomm. was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/23/2020 – Comtech Telecomm. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Comtech Telecomm. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

3/3/2020 – Comtech Telecomm. was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Comtech Telecomm. was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/22/2020 – Comtech Telecomm. was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/13/2020 – Comtech Telecomm. was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/30/2020 – Comtech Telecomm. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

1/29/2020 – Comtech Telecomm. was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. 8,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,149. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $351.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.42. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $161.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 39,860.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

