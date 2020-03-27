Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ: OMAB):

3/27/2020 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/19/2020 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

3/11/2020 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/20/2020 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

2/12/2020 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

2/12/2020 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.28. 11,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,853. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 35.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. 9.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.