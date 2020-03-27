Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LPTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/21/2020 – Leap Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

3/20/2020 – Leap Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

3/17/2020 – Leap Therapeutics was given a new $2.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Leap Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.25 to $2.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Leap Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Leap Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/20/2020 – Leap Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/10/2020 – Leap Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2020 – Leap Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ LPTX opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Leap Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Leap Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Leap Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.