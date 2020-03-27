Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vodafone Group (VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON: VOD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/27/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 148 ($1.95) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Vodafone Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 176 ($2.32).

3/18/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Vodafone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 238 ($3.13). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

3/10/2020 – Vodafone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 190 ($2.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/26/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Vodafone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at DZ Bank AG from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/7/2020 – Vodafone Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 190 ($2.50).

2/7/2020 – Vodafone Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 176 ($2.32) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 144 ($1.89).

2/6/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 233 ($3.06) price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Vodafone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 210 ($2.76). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 144 ($1.89) price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on the stock.

LON VOD opened at GBX 119.74 ($1.58) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,602 ($21.07).

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle bought 71,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

