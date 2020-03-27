Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ: PEAK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/25/2020 – Healthpeak Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Healthpeak Properties was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/17/2020 – Healthpeak Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Healthpeak Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Healthpeak Properties was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/13/2020 – Healthpeak Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Healthpeak Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PEAK opened at $24.32 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,097,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $22,003,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $285,928,000.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.