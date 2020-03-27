Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ: OCSL):

3/27/2020 – Oaktree Specialty Lending was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

3/25/2020 – Oaktree Specialty Lending had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $6.00 to $3.75. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2020 – Oaktree Specialty Lending was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

3/20/2020 – Oaktree Specialty Lending was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – Oaktree Specialty Lending is now covered by analysts at National Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Oaktree Specialty Lending was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2020 – Oaktree Specialty Lending was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/25/2020 – Oaktree Specialty Lending was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – Oaktree Specialty Lending was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – Oaktree Specialty Lending was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2020 – Oaktree Specialty Lending was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $415.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 79.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 94,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $514,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at $82,811,044.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $421,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,114,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 46,205 shares of company stock worth $197,539 and sold 257,813 shares worth $1,409,567. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 30,875 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,999,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 703,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 108,061 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 844,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 45,936 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 87,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

