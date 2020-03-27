Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Provention Bio (PRVB)

Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/24/2020 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2020 – Provention Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

3/18/2020 – Provention Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

3/17/2020 – Provention Bio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2020 – Provention Bio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/26/2020 – Provention Bio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $341.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 5.62. Provention Bio Inc has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $22.82.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Hoitt bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,921,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,532,000 after buying an additional 2,255,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 35,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

